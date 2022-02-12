‘Real-life’ Tom and Jerry take internet by storm; watch viral video

The Tom And Jerry cartoon series has been our childhood favourite and the cat and mouse duo’s epic chase game continues to entertain us even today.

A video of real-life Tom and Jerry has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Artist makes ‘Tom and Jerry’ inspired staircase rug

A Facebook page named PetsOne.Pk posted the clip that portrays the mischievous antics of a cat, a mouse and a dog that remind us of the most popular show.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has been watched more than 1.5 million times and garnered over 1,500 comments and thousands of likes.

Comments