Real Madrid, Barca Liga starts delayed

Jose Mourinho’s first La Liga game in charge of Real Madrid in his second spell at the club will be away at Espanyol on August 22 after Los Blancos’ original opener was pushed back on Tuesday.

Madrid were due to host Real Sociedad on the opening weekend of the season but La Liga have moved that game to August 26.

Champions Barcelona will now begin their season at Elche on August 23, with their original opener at home against Athletic Bilbao also delayed until August 27.

La Liga made the decision to change the schedule because several players from both sides are involved in the World Cup semi-finals.

Atletico Madrid, who also have players still at the tournament, will still kick off against Malaga on Wednesday August 19.

The Spanish top flight season begins with Alaves hosting Getafe and Rayo Vallecano visiting Sevilla on Saturday August 15.