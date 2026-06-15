Real Madrid confirm Cucurella signing from Chelsea

Real Madrid announced the signing of Spanish defender Marc Cucurella from Chelsea on Monday, for a fee reported to be 55 million euros ($63.8 million).

“Real Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Marc Cucurella, who will join our club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2032,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

The 27-year-old left-back joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2022 after coming through La Liga champions Barcelona’s academy and moving to Getafe.

Cucurella is at the World Cup with Spain, and becomes the only Real Madrid player in Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was re-elected earlier in June, following two seasons without winning a major trophy and appointed Jose Mourinho as coach this week.

Los Blancos are set to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate at the end of his contract at Anfield and have been linked with Bernardo Silva and Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League last season in a disappointing campaign, with Cucurella critical of the decision to sack Enzo Maresca in January.

Cucurella had two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, where he won the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League in 2025.