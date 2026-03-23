Real Madrid down Atletico in derby, leaders Barca edge Rayo

Vinicius Junior struck twice as Real Madrid shaded Atletico Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling derby clash on Sunday to stay on leaders Barcelona’s tail at the top of La Liga.

After the Catalan giants edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 earlier, Madrid ensured the gap to the champions stayed at four points by beating Diego Simeone’s side at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ademola Lookman put Atletico ahead in the first half but Vinicius and Federico Valverde’s strikes gave the hosts the lead soon after the interval.

Nahuel Molina equalised for Atletico, fourth, with a spectacular effort from distance but Vinicius netted again to claim the three points for Los Blancos.

Valverde was sent off for hacking Alex Baena in the final stages but his side held on to win in Alvaro Arbeloa’s first derby clash with Atletico since taking over in January.

“We showed mental toughness and strength worthy of this club’s badge,” Arbeloa told reporters, proud of his team’s effort with 10 men.

“It made things hard for us and we had to suffer a lot.”

After ousting Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, victory against Atletico completed a successful week for Arbeloa and his team.

“We’re evolving and working hard so that in games like these Madrid fans can be happy, that the fans can enjoy themselves and that Madrid always win,” Vinicius told Real Madrid TV.

“Everyone deserves credit, the coach, the players, the fans, all the work we’ve done this week. We were sure of our gameplan from the start and that made all the difference.”

Vinicius’s double brought him to 10 goals in his last 11 matches across all competitions.

“I’m very happy because I’ve worked all season for games like this,” added Vinicius. “When this moment of the season arrives, I don’t know why, I always improve.”

Arbeloa has praised Vinicius since his first day at the helm and brought the best out of the forward after a barren spell under Xabi Alonso.

“Another great game from Vinicius, another demonstration of bravery and character,” said Arbeloa.

“A great goal to give us victory in a tricky moment, I’m so lucky to have him, for his commitment and his talent.”

Arbeloa sent on Jude Bellingham as a substitute for his first appearance since February 1 after a hamstring injury, along with French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who returned midweek from a knee sprain.

Neither had much of an influence as Madrid were forced to defend after Valverde’s foul on Baena bought him a red card.

Madrid protested it was not severe enough of an offence to merit a dismissal, but to no avail. In 2023 Baena, then at Villarreal, accused Valverde of punching him after a game.

Atletico are a point behind third-place Villarreal after they beat Real Sociedad on Friday.

Barca scrape win

Araujo nodded home from a corner after 24 minutes to secure Barca the three points at Camp Nou but goalkeeper Joan Garcia’s superb display played just as big a part in their victory.

“We knew how important it was to get this win before the international break, we did it, but it’s true we suffered more than we would have liked,” Garcia told DAZN.

Hansi Flick’s side were caught snoozing in the opening stages but Garcia made a fine save to deny Carlos Martin from close range.

Recently called up by Luis de la Fuente to the Spanish national team for the first time, Garcia made several excellent saves to keep Rayo at bay, with the Madrid side dominant in the second half.

At the other end, Raphinha was guilty of profligate finishing on numerous occasions, but the champions took the lead through Araujo’s header midway through the first half.

Araujo has not featured much since taking a mental health break late last year, but came on as a substitute in Barca’s 7-2 Champions League rout of Newcastle in midweek.

“I feel very good, physically well, it’s important that I can help the team,” said Araujo.

Garcia denied Alvaro Garcia and then produced a spectacular save to push away Unai Lopez’s header.

Pacha Espino should have pulled the visitors level but, after beating Barca’s high defensive line and staying onside, curled over the bar.

Elsewhere Alaves produced a sensational comeback from three goals down to beat Celta Vigo 4-3 and move 16th.

Athletic Bilbao, ninth, defeated fifth-place Real Betis 2-1 to stay in the fight for European football next season.