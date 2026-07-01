Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in La Liga opener

Jose Mourinho will kick off his second spell in charge of Real Madrid at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The Spanish top flight’s fixture list for the 2026-27 campaign was published on Tuesday, with Los Blancos hosting last year’s Copa del Rey winners at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first round of matches.

Among the other games taking place around the opening weekend of August 15-16, champions Barcelona welcome Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid host promoted side Malaga.

The two other sides that came up, Racing Santander and Deportivo La Coruna, play at home against Villarreal and Elche respectively on the first weekend.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season in the 10th round of matches, on the weekend of October 24-25.

The return in Madrid takes place May 8-9 in the 35th gameweek of the season and is often viewed as a decisive match between the league’s two giants.

Madrid, who failed to win a major trophy in either of the last two seasons, visit Atletico on the weekend September 19-20, and host the return derby clash April 3-4.

The season ends on the weekend of May 29-30, with Barcelona away at Getafe and Real Madrid hosting Deportivo.