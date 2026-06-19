Real Madrid move 'huge step' up, says Cucurella

Marc Cucurella said the chance to sign for Real Madrid was too good to turn down after leaving Chelsea to join Jose Mourinho’s rebuild of the club.

Cucurella’s 55 million euro ($63.8 million) move to the 15-time European champions was confirmed just hours before he took to the field for Spain’s opening World Cup match against Cape Verde on Monday.

The 27-year-old won the Club World Cup and Conference League during four years with Chelsea, but the Blues failed to qualify for Europe next season after finishing 10th in the Premier League.

“I didn’t expect to leave Chelsea, but in life you sometimes have to start new chapters you didn’t see coming,” Cucurella told a press conference at Spain’s World Cup training base on Thursday.

“It was hard to leave Chelsea, I am very grateful for everything the club gave me, but I believe moving to Real Madrid was the right decision.”

Cucurella joins Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate in three major signings already made by Madrid since Mourinho’s return last week.

“The best thing that happened was that Madrid came in strongly, which was very important to me. My situation wasn’t easy and having the chance to finalise the transfer before the World Cup started was crucial for me.

“When a team like Madrid comes calling, it’s very hard to say no.

“I had no doubts, as it was a huge step in my career. We got it done in a day-and-a-half.”