Real Madrid suffer double injury blow

Real Madrid’s faint hopes of overhauling Barcelona in La Liga suffered a further blow on Thursday with both Eder Militao and Arda Guler ruled out for the rest of the season.

Brazilian defender Militao has a left thigh injury, while Turkish attacking midfielder Guler is sidelined with a right thigh problem, the club said.

According to Spanish media, both players will be out of action for several weeks and miss the last six matches, including the Clasico with Barcelona on May 10.

For now, neither Militao, 28, nor 21-year-old Guler is considered at risk of missing the World Cup finals, which run from June 11 to July 19 and will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Real Madrid trail defending champions Barcelona by nine points in the title race, which represents the only chance of major silverware for both sides this term.