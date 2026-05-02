Real Madrid's Carvajal suffers toe fracture

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will miss the Clasico on May 10 after suffering a toe fracture, his club said Saturday.

The veteran right-back is set to miss the next two weeks according to Spanish media and could return for the club’s final game of the season against Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid, second, are 11 points behind league leaders Barcelona who could clinch La Liga this weekend with a win at Osasuna, if Los Blancos drop points at Espanyol on Sunday.

Carvajal will be out for the Clasico clash at Barca next Sunday, which may be his last as a Madrid player.

The defender, who has won six Champions League titles and four La Liga titles with Madrid, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old had hoped to form part of Spain’s World Cup squad this summer but after an injury-hit season his chances were already slim before his latest setback.