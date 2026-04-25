Real Madrid's Mbappe suffers hamstring issue at Betis

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe suffered a “muscle overload” in his left hamstring during the team’s 1-1 draw at Real Betis in La Liga, a club source told AFP on Friday.

Mbappe asked to be substituted in the final 10 minutes of the game which left his side eight points behind league leaders Barcelona.

The France captain’s problem does not appear to be serious, pending further tests, easing any potential concerns ahead of the World Cup this summer.

“I have no idea (how Mbappe is), he had some discomfort and we will see how it develops in the coming days,” said coach Alvaro Arbeloa when asked by reporters about the forward, Madrid’s top goalscorer, after the game.

On Wednesday Barcelona’s teenage winger Lamine Yamal suffered a hamstring injury which ruled him out until the end of the season, although he is expected to be fit to play at the World Cup for Spain.