Real Pakistani youth stands with PML-N, not mummy-daddy ones: Nawaz

FAISALABAD: In an apparent jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday asserted that the country’s real youth stand by his party, not mummy-daddy type, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad in connection with general elections 2024, the three-time prime minister said that some people believe the country’s youth support another party, but “that’s not the case”.

“The real Pakistani youth stand by PML-N, not the mummy-daddy ones,” Nawaz Sharif, said, adding that he has no words to “thank the people of Faisalabad for this love”.

The PML-N supremo pledged Orange Line and employment for people of Faisalabad, asking how much jobs were provided by the person who pledged 10 million – referring to PTI founder Imran Khan.

He directed PML-N president that no one should be unemployed in Faisalabad after five-year term. “We will bring back the era when bread was available at Rs4 and petrol at Rs65 a litre,” he vowed.

The former premier said if he was not ousted in 2017, then fewer people would not be unemployed. “I don’t make false promises, I’m not the person who promised 5 million homes and didn’t deliver,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif is the PML-N’s candidate for prime minister as he has secured relief from court in multiple cases and following a Supreme Court judgment, he is also no longer disqualified from holding office.

On Wednesday, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif castigated PTI founder Imran Khan for ‘attacking’ Pakistan’s integrity to save his rule, saying that he never compromised national security despite being “subjugated”.

Addressing a public gathering in Haroonabad, the PML-N supremo noted that he had neither compromised the national security nor revealed any state secret to save his rulership – referring to PTI founder’s cipher controversy.

“He [Imran Khan] hatched conspiracy and compromised the national security by revealing state’s secret,” Nawaz Sharif said, adding that he “attacked” the country’s integrity to save his rule.