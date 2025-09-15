Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are engaged!

Country music star Reba McEntire and seasoned actor Rex Linn have been engaged after five years of dating, the couple confirmed at the Emmys 2025.

As reported by foreign media, singer Reba McEntire, 70, and actor Rex Linn, 68, who have been dating since 2020, confirmed their engagement at the glitzy Emmys 2025 red carpet, in LA’s Peacock Theatre on Sunday, when the two allowed the media reporters to let them call fiancés.

Later, a source close to the celebrity couple revealed to a separate publication that the development is indeed true. “It happened a few months ago, and they are very happy,” the insider confirmed.

Though the twice-divorced ‘One Promise Too Late’ singer first met the ‘Better Call Saul’ actor back in the ’80s, on the set of ‘The Gambler’, and became good friends, they didn’t start dating until 2020, when they reconnected, following her mother’s death, and bonded over the quarantine period during the Covid-19 pandemic.