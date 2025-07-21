Rebecca De Mornay has THIS to say about ex Tom Cruise

American actor Rebecca De Mornay hailed Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, whom she dated back in the ’80s.

Actor Rebecca de Mornay, 65, who had an affair with megastar Tom Cruise, 63, when both of them shot for their breakthrough role in Paul Brickman’s coming-of-age comedy ‘Risky Business’, in 1962, said she is ‘proud’ of him.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, the ‘Jessica Jones’ actor said of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star, “I’m really, really proud of him.”

De Mornay compared Cruise to a ‘major chord’ while calling herself a ‘minor’ one and continued, “He’s like, ‘I am Top Gun’ and that’s what America really wanted and so he’s fulfilled it. He is a brilliant, brilliant interpreter of what the zeitgeist is.”

“I’m really, really proud of knowing him from when we were in the suburbs of Chicago and knowing what he wanted and where he is now. We started this together, and look what he did with it,” she added.

Notably, Cruise and De Mornay parted ways in 1965, and she went on to marry novelist and screenwriter Bruce Wagner the following year. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1990.

On the other hand, Cruise married his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1987.