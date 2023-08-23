26.9 C
Netflix drops action-packed teaser trailer of 'Rebel Moon' films

Netflix released the teaser trailer of ‘Rebel Moon: Part 1 & 2‘ and it is going viral on social media platforms.

The films are titled ‘Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire‘ and ‘Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver.‘ They will be released on December 22, 2023, and April 19, 2024, respectively.

Rebel Moon‘ follows a mysterious stranger becoming a glimmer of hope for survival when a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force.

The teaser trailer broke on social media and netizens praised the stunning visuals and music selection in the first look.

The project has a stellar cast featuring Anthony Hopkins, Djimon Hounsou, Cleopatra Coleman, Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Bae Doona and others.

 

Zack Snyder is also on the writer’s panel. He has co-written the flick with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

Moreover, he is also one of the producers.

