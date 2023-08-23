Netflix drops action-packed teaser trailer of ‘Rebel Moon’ films

Netflix released the teaser trailer of ‘Rebel Moon: Part 1 & 2‘ and it is going viral on social media platforms.

The films are titled ‘Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire‘ and ‘Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver.‘ They will be released on December 22, 2023, and April 19, 2024, respectively.

Zack Snyder’s REBEL MOON two-part movie event begins this December. Part One: A Child of Fire – December 22, 2023.

Part Two: The Scargiver – April 19, 2024. pic.twitter.com/TcPcRk9YLA — Rebel Moon (@rebelmoon) August 22, 2023

‘Rebel Moon‘ follows a mysterious stranger becoming a glimmer of hope for survival when a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force.

The teaser trailer broke on social media and netizens praised the stunning visuals and music selection in the first look.

OH MY GOD THAT TRAILER!!!! WTFFFFF #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/zNwtLR8XIQ — 𝒮𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘦 🏳️‍⚧️ | ꜱɴʏᴅᴇʀQᴜᴇᴇɴ ★ ʀᴇʙᴇʟ ᴍᴏᴏɴ (@SnyderQueen_) August 22, 2023

“The king is a man, and a man can fail. But a myth is indestructible.” #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/CLL6Y6RErj — Wolffe 🐺 (@LothWolffe) August 22, 2023

Holy shit!!!!! What the hell was that? I didn’t expect this to be that good. Totally blown away by the epicness of #RebelMoon trailer. Zack Snyder you beauty ♥️😭 pic.twitter.com/L7F0Ef7lv5 — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗻𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 🐺 (@Itssan17) August 22, 2023

The project has a stellar cast featuring Anthony Hopkins, Djimon Hounsou, Cleopatra Coleman, Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Bae Doona and others.

Zack Snyder is also on the writer’s panel. He has co-written the flick with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

Moreover, he is also one of the producers.