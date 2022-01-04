Received PTI funding scrutiny report, says AKbar S Babar

ISLAMABAD: We have today received the report of the scrutiny committee on PTI funding, Akbar S Babar’s counsel talking to media here said.

“It is to be seen how much facts have been included in the report,” Babar said.

“This scrutiny committee was set up in March 2018 and it had been directed to submit its report within one month”, Akbar S Babar said.

“The party’s 28 accounts were kept under the carpet,” he said.

The report of scrutiny committee of PTI accounts on Tuesday produced to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the body said during hearing today.

A three-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case pertaining to alleged foreign funding to the PTI.

The counsel of Akbar S Babar requested for providing the scrutiny committee’s report and relevant material.

“The report is only for the parties it should only be provided to them,” PTI counsel Khawar said. “The report should not made public till we give our comments,” he pleaded.

“This is not an in-camera session,” a member of the commission remarked. ” The report should made public after we submit our explanation,” PTI counsel said. He requested for keeping the report secret till the PTI’s explanation.

