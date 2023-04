Recent census data reveals Karachi’s population only grew by 1.1m

KARACHI: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released latest census data of 2023 which showed Karachi’s population only increased by 1.1 million, bringing the total count to 17.15 million individuals.

According to the official statistics released by the authorities, the total population of Karachi division currently stands at 17.15 million people.

Hyderabad division came in second with a population count of 10.18 million people, followed by Larkana division with 7.8 million people.

Sukkur division had a population count of 6.182 million people, while Shaheed Benazirabad division had a count of 5.9 million. The smallest division in terms of population was Mirpurkhas, with a count of 4.9 million populace.

Recently, the federal government extended the date of the ongoing digital census process for the fourth time after failing to conclude the process within the given deadline.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) announced a fourth extension to the digital census process and fixed April 30 as the last date.

Prior to this development, the census process was due to be concluded in early April, however, it was first extended till April 10. Later, it was extended till April 15 for the second time and then April 20 for the third time.

READ: PAKISTAN’S TOTAL POPULATION REACHES 234 MILLION AS CENSUS DEADLINE EXTENDED

According to the bureau, the fourth extension was approved to complete the verification of population data and growth rate in some districts, whereas, the institution witnessed undercounting of population in major cities.

It added that the PBS recorded a low population count in seven districts of Karachi including Central, South, West, East, Malir, Keamari and Korangi.

Comments