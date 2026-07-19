Record-breaking Duckett leads England to ODI series win over India

Ben Duckett’s record-breaking 141 paved the way for England’s 27-run victory over India in the third one-day international at Lord’s on Sunday as the hosts won the three-match series.

The opener’s innings was the highest individual score in any men’s ODI at Lord’s, beating West Indies great Vivian Richards’s 138 in the 1979 World Cup final against England.

England’s 50-over total of 387-3 on Sunday was the highest in an ODI at the ground — surpassing the 334-4 they made against India in 60 overs in the inaugural 1975 World Cup.

India had a chance of chasing down a huge target of 388 while opener Rohit Sharma was making a sublime 138.

He shared stands of 147 with skipper Shubman Gill (77) and 113 with Virat Kohli (74).

But India’s slim hopes evaporated when Sharma was bowled by Jacob Bethell to leave the tourists on 260-2.

With a stiff run-rate against them, India’s innings fell away, Sam Curran taking 4-75 as India, the world’s number one-ranked ODI side, finished on 360-7.

Beaten in the series opener in Birmingham on Tuesday, England hit back to win the second match in Cardiff on Thursday before wrapping up their 2-1 victory in the capital.

Brief scores

England 387-3, 50 overs (B Duckett 141, J Bethell 91, J Root 74 no)

India 360-7, 50 overs (R Sharma 138, S Gill 77, V Kohli 74; S Curran 4-75)

Result: England won by 27 runs

Series: England win three-match series 2-1