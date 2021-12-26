LEAs recover non-custom paid luxurious vehicles, smuggler held

KARACHI: A notorious smuggler bringing luxurious non-custom paid vehicles from Afghanistan has been arrested in a joint raid carried out by Customs and Rangers in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Custom enforcement cell, the raid with the help of Rangers was carried out at a compound at Kashmir road in Karachi. “Six non-custom paid vehicles were recovered from the compound,” it said adding that fake number plates and documents of the vehicles were also found during the raid.

The alleged smuggler arrested during the raid has been identified as Abid aka Kabli who used to bring non-custom paid vehicles from Afghanistan to Karachi. “The vehicles were sold out to influential people in Karachi,” it added.

Previously, Balochistan Customs has launched a crackdown on non-custom paid vehicles in the province.

According to customs officials, non-custom paid vehicles worth millions of rupees were seized in raids conducted in Pasni, Ormara, Jiwani and other areas of Balochistan. The worth of the seized vehicle is estimated at Rs12 million.

The crackdown has been launched in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives to curb smuggling of vehicles and essential commodities into the country, which is depriving the national exchequer billions of rupees in terms of duties and taxes.

