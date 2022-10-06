Recruitment case: Sindh CS, secretary services submit reply in SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday submitted their reply in the Sindh High Court in a case related to recruitment of 35,000 candidates via IBA Sukkur.

The response submitted by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and the secretary services have turned down the allegations of the plaintiff wrong and pleaded the court to quash the plea.

The court while adjourning the hearing for six weeks directed the MD procurement, secretary SPSC and IBA Karachi to submit their replies in the court.

At the previous hearing, the high court stayed the recruitment process and issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, IBA Sukkur and others to file their comments on a petition filed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel.

The petitioner claimed that recruitment against over 35,000 posts from BPS-1 to BPS-15 is being made without inviting tender and following relevant laws, mandatory provisions of the Sindh Public Procurement Rules (SPPR) 2010.

