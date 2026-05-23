KARACHI: A 12-year-old boy was killed in a tragic traffic accident involving a motorcycle, a rickshaw and a Red Bus near Defence Mor Signal in Karachi.

According to police, two underage boys were riding a motorcycle when the accident occurred near the busy chowrangi.

Police said the boys lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to take a U-turn at the signal. The motorcycle first collided with a rickshaw and then slipped under the bus tyres, causing the pillion rider to fall onto the road.

The child was then run over by a speeding Red Bus and died on the spot.

A horrifying video of the incident has also surfaced, showing traffic stopped at the signal when the two boys approached at high speed and attempted to make a sharp turn.

SSP South said police immediately responded to the incident and took the Red Bus driver into custody.

The arrested driver was identified as Sohaib ullah and shifted to the Defence police station lock-up for further investigation.

Police also impounded the Red Bus involved in the accident and launched legal proceedings into the incident.

According to officials, the second boy riding the motorcycle survived the crash and fled the scene shortly afterward. Further investigation is underway.