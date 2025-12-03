Red Dead Redemption arrives on Netflix Games for iOS and Android

Red Dead Redemption is now available on the Netflix gaming catalog as of Tuesday, marking the first time the game is officially available on iOS and Android devices.

The game is only accessible to Netflix subscribers and features mobile-friendly controls, including touch-screen shooting and navigation. However, the game lacks a multiplayer mode, and players can only play the single-player campaign online.

Netflix has expanded its gaming library by adding Red Dead Redemption. Originally launched by Rockstar Games in 2010, the game is set in the Wild West of 1911 and follows John Marston, a former outlaw searching for his family. The mobile version also features the standalone expansion pack, Undead Nightmare, in which Marston confronts a zombie outbreak.

This move is a significant step in Netflix’s gaming strategy. The company had previously struggled with game engagement, with less than 1% of subscribers using the service. However, Netflix’s investment in gaming began to pay off in 2024, when download estimates showed an impressive 180% year-over-year increase.

Red Dead Redemption is one of Rockstar’s most popular franchises, second only to the iconic Grand Theft Auto series. The game has attracted a dedicated fan base, and some players have been speculating that a prequel might be announced soon. The newly launched mobile game could potentially generate renewed interest in the franchise.

The launch arrives on the heels of Netflix’s introduction of games on smart TVs in October. Subscribers can utilize their phones as controllers to play a collection of party titles, including Boggle Party, LEGO Party!, and Pictionary.

The launch comes only two years after Netflix added Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy to its mobile game library. However, subscribers should note that GTA: San Andreas will be leaving Netflix Games on December 12th, the final day the title will be available.