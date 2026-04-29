Red-hot Kingsmen book berth in eliminator against United

Hyderabad Kingsmen produced a clinical all-round display to defeat Multan Sultans by eight wickets in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) at Gaddafi Stadium, ending the Sultans’ campaign and booking a place in the next knockout stage.

Chasing 160 in this PSL 2025 eliminator, the Kingsmen reached 160-2 with 28 balls to spare, thanks to dominant half-centuries from Usman Khan and Maaz Sadaqat.

The Kingsmen made an early stutter when captain Marnus Labuschagne fell for 11 in the second over, but that proved to be their only setback.

Usman Khan and Sadaqat then took control, sharing a match-defining 92-run partnership for the second wicket. Usman led the charge with an aggressive 64 off 35 balls, striking eight fours and three sixes before being dismissed in the 11th over.

Sadaqat carried on the momentum, finishing unbeaten on 64 off 35 deliveries, hitting eight fours and three sixes. He was supported by Saim Ayub, who added 15 not out, as the Kingsmen sealed victory in the 16th over.

Earlier, a collective bowling effort restricted Multan Sultans to 159-9 in their 20 overs in this crucial Pakistan Super League knockout.

The Sultans struggled for momentum after losing early wickets, including Steve Smith (13), Sahibzada Farhan (15) and Josh Philippe (6) inside the powerplay.

Captain Shan Masood anchored the innings amid the collapse, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 46 balls, including four fours and four sixes. He found limited support, with Mohammad Nawaz contributing 19.

Hyderabad Kingsmen’s bowlers shared the workload effectively, with Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed claiming two wickets each. Glenn Maxwell and Saim Ayub also chipped in with a wicket apiece to keep the pressure on throughout the innings.

The win sees Hyderabad Kingsmen progress to Eliminator 2, where they will face Islamabad United for a place in the PSL 11 final.