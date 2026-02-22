Red Line BRT to take year or more in completion: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon on Sunday said that BRT Red Line project could take year or more to complete.

Talking to media here said that the government has directed to complete side roads of the project before Eid. “We are trying to clear the University Road area soon”.

He said there are challenges that have delayed the Red Line bus project. The matter was reached to the extent to halt the project, but the Sindh government decided to complete the scheme.

Senior minister said that development works ongoing in Karachi on a massive scale, we are trying to resolve the challenges faced by the city.

“Some people are prone to spread frustration, but the Sindh’s government will complete all projects at any cost,” minister said.

Sharjeel Memon said that Red Line Bus Rapid Transit project could take one-and-half year to complete. “The work at University Road and Jinnah Avenue will complete within two to three months,” he said.

He said the work on Shahrah-e-Bhutto to M-9 will begin by the end of March or in early April.

Sindh’s senior minister said that our new buses have been stopped by the Customs authorities for last two months. “We have to pay the same duty which being assessed for Punjab government, the Customes getting lesser duty from Punjab while demanding more from us,” he said.

“They got one percent duty from Punjab while demanding 17 to 18 percent from Sindh,” minister said.

“We have also written a letter to the FBR demanding similar law for everyone,” he added.