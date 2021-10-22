Trailer for Netflix movie ‘Red Notice’ starring Dwayne Johnson released

Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming action and comedy movie “Red Notice” on Thursday. The film has a stellar cast including Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch elusive crook who’s always one step ahead,” the synopsis by Netflix read.

The film is slated for release on November 12 exclusively on the web show and movie streaming portal. The project is being written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

It sees former WWE superstar and champion Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot playing the leading roles. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos will be seen in the supporting cast.

The actors have worked in several hit Hollywood projects. Dwayne Johnson was seen as a pivotal character in the Fast and Furious franchise. Ryan Reynolds played the leading role in the Dead Pool film series.

Gal Gadot is best known for her work in Wonder Woman and Justice League films.

According to a report, it was confirmed that Dwayne Johnson will be paid at least $20 million for the first time in Red Notice while Gal Gadot earned $20 million due to her casting in the action-comedy film.

It is a joint production of the Flynn Picture Company, Seven Bucks Productions and Bad Version.

