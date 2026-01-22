'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel's production begins

The sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue is underway, with many familiar cast members to reprise their roles.

In a recent update, production on the sequel to the film began this weekend, and new casting is now being revealed, signalling a major expansion of the franchise‘s ensemble.

According to reports, Uma Thurman will return as President Ellen Claremont, alongside Sarah Shahi as her trusted deputy chief of staff, Zahra Bankston. Their involvement confirms continuity from the first film, which became a major streaming success for Prime Video and helped establish the romantic drama as a fan-favourite adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel.

Several other returning cast members have also been confirmed, including Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice, Clifton Collins Jr. as Congressman and First Husband Oscar Diaz, Stephen Fry as King James III, Thomas Flynn as Prince Philip, Aneesh Sheth as Secret Service agent Amy, and Malcolm Atobrah as Percy.

The sequel will also introduce new characters played by Henry Ashton and Alex Høgh Andersen, though details about their roles remain under wraps.

Jamie Babbit has taken over directing duties from Matthew López, who directed the original film. López remains involved as a co-writer, collaborating on the sequel’s script with Casey McQuiston and Gemma Burgess.

Earlier this week, Prime Video shared a start-of-production video featuring returning leads Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, confirming their return as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry. While plot specifics have not been officially revealed, speculation continues around upcoming royal wedding storylines.

However, the cast has hinted that the sequel may centre on Princess Beatrice’s wedding rather than Alex and Henry’s. More details are expected as production continues.