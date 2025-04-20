Red Zone sealed ahead of JI’s Gaza March in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Strict security measures have been enforced in Islamabad ahead of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Gaza Solidarity March in support, ARY News reported.

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a large-scale protest in Islamabad to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza.

As per details, the Red Zone areas have been sealed by the federal capital administration, and traffic movement has been severely restricted.

All entry points to the Red Zone have been closed for traffic, and key intersections, including Faizabad, have been sealed with double-layered container barricades.

The main highway from Faizabad to Islamabad has also been blocked, with heavy police deployment ordered to stop convoys heading toward the capital.

Sources further revealed that individuals participating in or inciting the protest will be arrested on the spot, with cases to be registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Acts.

Additional police contingents have been deployed within the Red Zone, and reinforcements have been called in from other provinces to assist in maintaining law and order.

Reacting to the government’s actions, Jamaat-e-Islami spokesperson Shakeel Turabi condemned the crackdown, calling it “regrettable.” He urged the government not to create hurdles for citizens of Islamabad and demanded that the roadblocks be lifted.

“The government’s attempts to block the Gaza March are exposing its double standards on the Palestinian cause,” Turabi stated, adding, “This is all being done to appease the United States. But no blockade can shake our resolve.”

He further said that preparations for the march are complete and people from every street of Islamabad will participate.