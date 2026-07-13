KARACHI, July 13: If you own an Android phone, you need to pay attention right now. Cybersecurity researchers have spotted a nasty new piece of malware called RedHook that’s capable of taking complete control of your device and cleaning out your bank accounts.

According to THN, this isn’t just another basic virus. The latest version of RedHook is dangerously clever. It abuses the phone’s Wireless Android Debug Bridge (ADB) feature to dig deep into the system, something most ordinary malware can’t do.

The attack usually starts with a simple trick. Hackers send convincing messages through SMS, WhatsApp, or even fake calls pretending to be from banks, telecom companies, or tech support. The message contains a link that leads to a website designed to look exactly like Google Play Store. Once there, victims are pressured into downloading a fake app (APK).

After installation, the app asks for Accessibility permissions, the kind that sounds harmless but gives the malware massive power. As soon as that permission is granted, RedHook turns on Developer Options and activates Wireless ADB behind the scenes. From that point, attackers can basically do whatever they want: watch your screen live, record everything you type, unlock your phone, and steal sensitive information.

What’s worrying experts most is how stubborn this malware is. It uses advanced tricks to survive removal attempts, making it much harder to get rid of than older threats.

How to Protect Yourself

Security professionals are advising people to:

Stick strictly to the official Google Play Store for downloads

Never install APK files from random links or websites

Think twice before giving any app Accessibility access

Keep unknown sources disabled in settings

Use app-based authenticators instead of SMS codes for banking

This RedHook campaign shows how quickly threats against Android users are getting smarter. One careless click is all it takes. If something feels off with your phone, it’s better to be safe and get it checked immediately.