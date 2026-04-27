Reema Khan reacts to Meera-Resham dispute

KARACHI: Reema Khan, a leading figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, recently addressed the ongoing disputes involving fellow actresses Meera and Resham in a new interview.

Reema Khan noted that Pakistani hosts and podcasters frequently behave inappropriately toward artists. Speaking on a private TV channel, she expressed disappointment regarding the intrusive questions often posed by interviewers. She argued that because artists are undervalued in the country, public discourse often fixates on their personal lives rather than their professional achievements—an approach she believes damages the reputations of both the hosts and their guests.

Regarding Resham, Reema Khan praised her beauty and offered well-wishes for her happiness. However, she also advised Resham to conduct her own research rather than accepting hearsay or believing everything she hears from others.