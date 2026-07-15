Reese Witherspoon and Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads with their coordinated monochrome fashion choices as they attended the world premiere of Apple TV+’s upcoming crime thriller series Lucky in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The actresses walked the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America, celebrating the debut of the highly anticipated limited series, in which Taylor-Joy stars as the lead character while both actresses serve as executive producers.

Witherspoon exuded timeless elegance in a black corset-inspired mini dress featuring a fitted bodice and textured A-line skirt. She completed the sophisticated look with sparkling diamond jewellery and embellished black kitten heels.

Taylor-Joy complemented her co-star in a striking ivory velvet gown with a dramatic plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The floor-length ensemble featured floral detailing at the waist, while the actress accessorised with delicate silver jewellery and white strappy heels, letting her soft blonde waves frame the glamorous look.

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The pair shared several lighthearted moments on the red carpet, smiling, whispering to one another and posing together for photographers while showing off their dazzling diamond rings.

Taylor-Joy’s husband, musician and actor Malcolm McRae, also attended the premiere in support of his wife. He opted for a classic black suit paired with a striped white shirt and burgundy tie.

The leading ladies were joined by their Lucky co-star Annette Bening, who looked effortlessly chic in a navy pinstripe pantsuit with a crisp white shirt. They were also accompanied by producer Lauren Neustadter, writer and showrunner Jonathan Tropper, executive producer Jonathan Van Tulleken and writer Cassie Pappas.

Based on Marissa Stapley’s bestselling novel of the same name, Lucky follows a young woman determined to leave behind a life shaped by crime, only to find herself pulled back into the dangerous world she tried to escape.