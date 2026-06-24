Reese Witherspoon appeared with son Deacon Phillippe for the red carpet premiere of Elle.

On June 20, the duo attended the premiere of the new Prime Video series at the SVA Theatre in New York City. Witherspoon wore a pink lace dress with a corseted bodice and a sweetheart neckline, while Deacon coordinated in a black suit with a magenta tie. Witherspoon celebrated Elle’s upcoming premiere with Larter, Coolidge, Blair, and Victor Garber at an event in N.Y.C.

On June 21, a video shared on her Instagram featured Witherspoon becoming visibly emotional as she expressed her admiration for Minetree, 25.“I have to tell you, when I saw Lexi Minetree in her video, it stopped me. It took my breath away,” She continued with her emotions and stated, “She understood I’m gonna cry again, she’s just such an incredible person.”

“I was like, ‘I want you to understand the responsibility of what this means to people. Little girls are gonna come up to you, and it’s like a massive responsibility,’ ” Witherspoon said later in the video.

She went on to call Minetree an “incredibly disciplined, talented young woman” with “such a beautiful heart,” adding that she “could not be more proud to pass the baton or the pink torch to Lexi Minetree as the new Elle Woods.”

Witherspoon recently told the cast via the series’ official Instagram page that Elle has been picked up for a second season, which is currently in production. Season 1 of Elle premieres July 1 on Prime Video.

Deacon, who recently graduated from New York University, recreated his father Ryan Phillippe’s look from the 2001 Legally Blonde premiere, which he had accompanied Witherspoon to in Los Angeles. The former couple, who married in 1999 and later separated in 2006 before divorcing, share a son, Deacon, and a daughter, Ava, 26. Witherspoon is also mom to son Tennessee, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth.

Elle, which stars Lexi Minetree as the titular Elle Woods, will serve as a prequel to the Legally Blonde films, in which Witherspoon starred as the underestimated sorority girl turned Harvard-educated lawyer. The original film maintains cult classic status for its ability to center a female-led story with plenty of heart and many memorable comedic moments. The movie also had a star-studded cast, which included Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson, and more. On June 20, Witherspoon celebrated Elle‘s upcoming premiere with Larter, Coolidge, Blair, and Victor Garber at an event in N.Y.C.

In a video shared on her Instagram on June 21, Witherspoon became visibly emotional as she expressed her admiration for Minetree, 25.

“I have to tell you, when I saw Lexi Minetree in her video, it stopped me. It took my breath away,” Witherspoon said, as she began to tear up. “She understood I’m gonna cry again, she’s just such an incredible person.”

“I was like, ‘I want you to understand the responsibility of what this means to people. Little girls are gonna come up to you, and it’s like a massive responsibility,’ ” Witherspoon said later in the video.

She went on to call Minetree an “incredibly disciplined, talented young woman” with “such a beautiful heart,” adding that she “could not be more proud to pass the baton or the pink torch to Lexi Minetree as the new Elle Woods.”

Witherspoon recently told the cast via the series’ official Instagram page that Elle has been picked up for a second season, which is currently in production. Season 1 of Elle premieres July 1 on Prime Video.