Reese Witherspoon calls legally blonde prequel ‘Elle’ a “Dream come true”

Reese Witherspoon says it’s a “dream come true” to share Elle Woods’ origin story in the new Prime Video prequel series Elle, which debuts July 1, 2026. The Legally Blonde star and executive producer opened up about the show 25 years after first bringing the iconic Harvard Law graduate to screen.

The Announcement: “How She Became the Unstoppable Force We All Fell in Love With”

Witherspoon announced the July 1, 2026 premiere date in a video call with the cast, also confirming Amazon has already renewed Elle for Season 2 before Season 1 even streams. Production on Season 2 begins this spring.

“Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” Witherspoon said, per Variety. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career.”

What ‘Elle’ Is About: High School, 1995, and Bend & Snap Origins

The official logline: Elle “follows Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

Set in 1995, the coming-of-age series explores Elle’s teenage years — long before Harvard Law, Warner Huntington III, and her famous courtroom hair flip. Minetree told Entertainment Tonight it’s “the origin story of how she got to be the woman that we see in the movie. That confident, strong, funny woman.”

Cast & Crew: Hello Sunshine, Amazon, and a New Elle

Lexi Minetree stars as young Elle Woods in her first lead role after appearances in Law & Order: SVU and The Murdaugh Murders. The cast includes June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, plus Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker. James Van Der Beek was set for a recurring role as school superintendent Dean Wilson before his passing.

Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries serve as co-showrunners. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon is an executive producer, ensuring the prequel aligns with the franchise’s tone.

Themes: Kindness, Authenticity, Self-Belief for a New Generation

Witherspoon emphasized that Elle leans into “themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself” that will resonate with original fans and new audiences. “Harvard was hard. High school was harder,” she wrote on Instagram, introducing Minetree as Elle Woods.

She called the project a long-cherished ambition and said working with the Hello Sunshine team, Amazon, and the writers/directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life “has been a tremendous joy.”