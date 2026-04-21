Reese Witherspoon clarifies her stance on AI revolution

Reese Witherspoon finally addressed the criticism she faced over her stance on artificial intelligence through her stories on Instagram.

On April 16, the 50-year-old actress posted a video on her official Instagram account in which she encouraged women to learn more about AI. In the caption, she wrote, “The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI and share it with all of you”. However, some followers criticised the actress’s remarks.

On Monday, through her Instagram stories, she addressed the critiques and stated, “Well, I guess my Al post got people talking. To be clear, no one is paying me to talk about this. I’m just a curious human”.

The mother-of-three remarked that her kids “are learning about AI tools.” She further mentioned, “I know a lot of founders who are vibe coding, and I hear about people using Al in EVERY sector of business”.

Reese continued that she’s “aware of the impact this could have on jobs across so many industries. I understand environmental concerns. I care deeply about local communities. And I have concerns about impending AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).”

“I don’t believe computers should replace humanity,” she added, advising her fans to learn “as much as possible about this technological revolution.”