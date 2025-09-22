Reese Witherspoon gets honest about leaving abusive relationship

Hollywood A-lister Reese Witherspoon, who has been divorced twice previously, speaks up on the trauma of stepping out of an abusive past relationship.

In a new interview, twice-divorced Reese Witherspoon reflected on a violent past relationship that ‘diminished’ her confidence and self-esteem and shared that the young and emotionally immature version of the Oscar-winning actor had to rewire her brain after stepping out of it.

“I was very good at being a professional and showing up and doing the right thing, but I wasn’t emotionally mature when I was young,” Witherspoon said in a new podcast interview. “You get into relationships that don’t work for you, and sometimes you don’t even see the dynamics that are happening.”

“When I got out of that, it took me a while to reconstitute myself,” she continued. “My spirit had been diminished because I thought all those awful things that person said about me were true. I had to rewire my brain.”

“It took me a long time to be this woman that I am now. It’s very hard to be a public figure. I have a lot of compassion for people who live public lives and maintain privacy,” she added.

“It’s nearly impossible at this point with everybody dehumanising you in a certain way, taking pictures of you like you’re an animal in the zoo instead of a person with their children or having a private moment,” explained the mother of three, who shares her elder two kids, daughter Ava Elizabeth, 25, and son Deacon Reese, 21, from her first marriage of eight years, to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe, whereas, Witherspoon’s younger son, Tennessee, 12, was born during her second marriage to talent agent Jim Toth, which ended in 2023.