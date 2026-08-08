Reese Witherspoon has reassured fans about her father, John Draper Witherspoon, after the 84-year-old was rushed to the hospital following a fall at his Nashville home.

The actress addressed her father’s condition on Instagram Stories Friday, shortly after reports emerged about the incident.

“Earlier today, several outlets reported that my dad was taken to the hospital after a fall. I want to let everyone know that he is fine now,” Witherspoon wrote. “He is being taken care of by wonderful doctors and nurses.”

She also thanked those who reached out to her family following the news.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out,” the Legally Blonde star added. “It means the world to our family.”

John was reportedly found face down on the concrete near the pool at his condo in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. According to sources, a fellow resident spotted him from a balcony and alerted the building’s doorman.

The doorman and building manager reportedly found John on the ground and rolled him over. When they asked if he was okay, he blinked his eyes before being taken to the hospital.

Nashville Metro confirmed that a medical incident occurred at the condo building and that someone was transported to a hospital, although officials did not identify the person.