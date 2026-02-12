Reese Witherspoon pays tribute to James Van Der Beek after his passing

Reese Witherspoon is paying tribute to James Van Der Beek following his death, just months before his final onscreen performance is set to air.

Van Der Beek died Wednesday after battling colorectal cancer since August 2023. He was 49. The actor had completed filming his role in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, last year, marking what will now be his final television appearance.

Witherspoon, who serves as an executive producer on the Amazon Prime Video series, shared her heartbreak in a message posted to her Instagram Stories.

“Devastated to hear about James,” she wrote alongside a photo of the actor. “What an extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action.”

She added, “Praying all the angels watch over his family during this difficult time.”

Elle follows a young Elle Woods during her high school years, exploring the early life of the character famously portrayed by Witherspoon in the Legally Blonde films. Van Der Beek plays Dean Wilson, described as the city’s new mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent. The series is set to premiere July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

News of Van Der Beek’s passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends and former co stars.