Reese Witherspoon remembers late Robert Duvall in emotional message

Hollywood is mourning the loss of acting legend Robert Duvall who passed away on February 15 at the age of 95.

Reese Witherspoon shared a message on her Instagram handle remembering the late star.

Robert was an Oscar-winning star who is best known for complex roles that left a mark on films.

The duo starred together on the 2008 holiday comedy movie Four Christmases.

She wrote “I feel very lucky that I got to work with Robert Duvall in this lifetime.”

Reese praised the late icon saying he was “an extraordinary actor… and a wonderful gentleman”.

The Legally Blonde star wrote “His legacy will live on through his wonderful performances. God rest his soul.”

Robert’s death was announced by his wife Luciana who said he passed away “peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.”

The late actor was known for his performances in The Godfather, The Godfather II and Tender Mercies, for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor.

Academy Award winner Robert Duvall died at his home in Virginia a few days ago. He was 95 years old.

Duvall’s wife Luciana announced his death in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 16.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” the post read. “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller.

To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

While Duvall was born in California and raised in Maryland, he had numerous ties to Texas, including in Fort Worth.

