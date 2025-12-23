Reese Witherspoon shares Christmas spirit with look-alike daughter

American actress and film producer Reese Witherspoon has sent the internet into a frenzy after posting never-before-seen snaps with her daughter, Ava Phillippe.

In her latest Instagram post on December 21, she shared an exclusive glimpse of her holiday party alongside her all-grown-up kids.

She shared a carousel of photos with her family, celebrating the pre-Christmas days, accompanied by a heartwarming caption that read, “Making Merry”.

In the pictures, both mother and daughter looked extremely alike in matching black and metallic outfits in one photo.

As the photos garnered the attention of her fans, several netizens rushed to the comments section to express their confusion in identifying the real actress between the mother-daughter duo.

One fan noted, “Whoa, I had to double-take bc I didn’t know which one was you! So beautiful – both of you”. Another enthusiastically said, “So beautiful! She is your twin”. In the third comment stated, “My goodness, you ladies are twins!”

Reese Witherspoon shared her daughter, Ava Phillippe, and a son, Deacon Phillippe, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

She is also the mother of her third child, Tennessee, whom she co-parents with her second ex-husband, Jim Toth.