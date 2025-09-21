Reese Witherspoon speaks out about trauma from past violent relationship

Reese Witherspoon, widely regarded as a talented actress known for her versatility and strong performances across various genres, has spoken out regarding the traumatic effects of a previous violent relationship.

The 49-year-old Witherspoon opened up about her prior love life on Saturday in the latest show on from (NYT).

The Legally Blonde actress added that you fall into relationships that fail to succeed for you, and you don’t always notice the dynamics at play.

The superstar went further and said that it took her a long time to re-establish herself after that. My spirit had been crushed because I believed all of the horrible things that person had spoken about me. I needed to reprogram my brain.

Read More: Reese Witherspoon ready to marry for the third time?

Although she has since moved on and is currently dating German investor Oliver Haarmann, the actress criticized paparazzi for invading her privacy.

“It took me a long time to be this woman that I am now. It’s nearly impossible at this point, with everybody dehumanizing you, taking pictures of you like you’re an animal in the zoo instead of a person with their children,” talented Reese Witherspoon added.

Moreover, she sadly expressed that it was really hard, and being a mom and wanting to protect young people is hard too.

The Sweet Home Alabama star described the moment she decided to leave a mentally and emotionally abusive partner in 2018.

Sharing her inner emotion, she told O, The Oprah Magazine, that a line got drawn in the sand and it got crossed, and my brain just switched. I knew it was going to be very difficult, but I just couldn’t go any further. It changed who I was on a cellular level.

However, it is worth noting that from 2011 to 2023, Witherspoon was married to Jim Toth, having a young son, Tennessee James Toth. Later, Ryan Phillippe, with whom she had 26-year-old daughter Ava and 21-year-oldson Deacon.