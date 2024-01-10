Reese Witherspoon recalls her toxic relationship

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon revealed that she was in a toxic relationship in her youth and changed on a “cellular level.”

Reese Witherspoon has proven herself as one of the most celebrated Hollywood stars with her stellar performances. She reached stardom following the success of ‘Legally Blonde‘ and continues to win hearts with her diverse acting skills.

The actress bagged an Emmy nomination for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six‘.

Reese Witherspoon shared details about her horrific relationship with an unnamed person on renowned host Oprah Winfrey’s show Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations. The actress revealed that it affected her self-esteem.

She ended things after several lines were crossed.

“A line got drawn in the sand, and it got crossed, and my brain just switched, and I knew it was going to be very difficult, but I just couldn’t go any further,” she was quoted saying by the US showbiz website Fandomwire. “But it was profound, and I was young. Really young. I was a different person too. It changed who I was on a cellular level, the fact that I stood up for myself.

“Leaving those situations [isn’t] easy because it’s wrought with self-doubt, particularly if someone damages your self-esteem. … I didn’t have self-esteem, you know? And I’m a different person now.”

Despite her not naming that person, fans speculated that the “mystery man” was her ex-partner Ryan Phillippe, who was accused of domestic violence by Elsie Hewitt.

