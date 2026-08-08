Reese Witherspoon’s father – John Draper Witherspoon – was rushed to a hospital Friday after he was found near the pool at his condo building in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to a report by Page Six, the 84-year-old was found face down on the concrete by the pool. A fellow resident reportedly spotted him from a balcony and alerted the building’s doorman.

The doorman and building manager went to check on John and reportedly rolled him over. When they asked whether he was okay, he blinked his eyes before being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Nashville Metro confirmed to Page Six that a medical incident occurred at John’s condo building on Friday and that an individual was transported to a hospital. Authorities did not disclose the person’s identity.

Representatives for Reese Witherspoon have reportedly been contacted for comment.

John and his wife, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Witherspoon, raised Reese and her older brother, John, in Nashville. Both of Reese’s parents worked in the medical field, with her mother serving as a nurse and her father working as an otolaryngologist, specializing in ear, nose and throat medicine.

John and Betty separated in the 1990s and later became the subject of public attention after Betty filed a bigamy lawsuit against him in 2012. Betty later said the couple had reconciled.