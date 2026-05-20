Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Reese Phillippe is stepping further into the spotlight after making a stylish appearance at a star-studded Fendi event in New York City just days after graduating from New York University.

The 22-year-old musician and actor attended the luxury brand’s baguette re-edition soirée on Tuesday evening, where he posed for photos alongside athlete Dylan Martin and other celebrity guests.

Deacon looked polished for the fashionable outing, wearing a black V-neck sweater paired with dark jeans and shiny black loafers. His slicked-back hairstyle and relaxed confidence drew comparisons to his father, actor Ryan Phillippe.

The appearance comes shortly after Deacon celebrated a major personal milestone by graduating from NYU’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts. The graduation ceremony took place at Radio City Music Hall and turned into a proud family moment for the Phillippe-Witherspoon clan.

His mother, Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon, was joined by Ryan Phillippe, Deacon’s older sister Ava Phillippe, younger brother Tennessee Toth and stepfather Jim Toth for the celebration.

Deacon Reese Phillippe later shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram, jokingly captioning the post, “Coledge grajuit.”

Reese Witherspoon quickly celebrated her son’s achievement online, writing, “What a huge achievement! So proud of you.”

The proud mom later posted a heartfelt tribute of her own, reflecting on Deacon’s four years at NYU and praising his dedication and hard work.