Accused in Noor’s grim case can’t flee despite his dual nationality, PM says

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he has been monitoring Noor Mukadam’s horrific murder case since day one and underscored that despite the dual nationality of the alleged Zahir Jaffer, there’s no way he can flee the justice here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The prime minister held a live interaction today with the public over the telephone that broadcast live, wherein he spoke about the horrifying case of Islamabad where the daughter of an ex ambassador was tortured and beheaded allegedly by high profile business tycoon Jaffer.

Just because of the fact that he belongs to an elite family or holds dual nationality doesn’t mean he can get away with this, PM reassured people and added he has been updating himself with the case developments regularly.

Going forward on the grim crimes committed against women, he said the case of Afghan Ambassador daughter’s alleged abduction he has monitored just as intently as if she was his daughter.

No matter how powerful the killer is or high profile, they will be punished according to the law, the premier said alluding to the Noor Mukadam case late last month.

We put the state machinery to right use and strategize the probe for two days as the event transpired before guards and buttlers of house as bearing witnesses.

PM Imran khan opposes lockdown, says it will ruin economy

Separately, the premier expanded on a number of topics today including the announcement that the country would not impose lockdown at any cost as it would ruin the economy.

The prime minister said this during live interaction with the public on the telephone.

“Look at the cost Indian government had to pay after they abruptly imposed a lockdown, leading their economy to sink down,” he said and added that on the contrary, Pakistan imposed restrictions in specific areas, creating a balance between the economy and COVID-19 SOPs.