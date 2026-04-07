Regé-Jean Page’s 'You, Me & Tuscany' arrives this April with Halle Bailey

The classic romance is returning to the big screen thanks to Regé-Jean Page. You, Me & Tuscany, starring the Bridgerton star and Halle Bailey, will be released in theaters on April 10. This unapologetic romantic comedy is set to become a must-see getaway, celebrating Black joy against the stunning backdrop of Italy.

You, Me & Tuscany celebrates unique moments in cinema. Hollywood rarely provides Black couples the opportunity to lead their own “cute” love sagas without focusing on hardship; this film aims to transform that narrative. In a recent exchange with Rotten Tomatoes, Regé-Jean Page claimed that he took the role specifically because of Halle Bailey’s involvement. “Halle has a certain disarming, soft cuteness that we don’t often get to see in Black relationships on screen,” he explained. The actor expressed his wish for viewers to experience a fantasy solely focused on Black joy in a Tuscan villa.

Bailey portrays Anna, a struggling culinary school dropout in New York who spirals after abruptly losing her job as a housekeeper. Her life is altered by a fortuitous meeting with an attractive Italian stranger named Matteo. When he mentions owning an abandoned villa in Tuscany, Anna makes the snap decision to travel to Italy. In an attempt to start over, she crashes at the property.

Everything goes sideways when Matteo’s family unexpectedly shows up. In a panic, Anna claims she is engaged to Matteo. This falsehood escalates out of control, particularly when she meets Michael—Matteo’s attractive cousin, portrayed by Page. This sets the stage for the romance, antics, and unforgettable chemistry that follow.

Producer Will Packer and director Kat Coiro collaborated to create something unique. Coiro brought her experience from directing Marry Me to this production, while Packer—known for hits like Straight Outta Compton and Girls Trip—spent years crafting this story. The screenplay was written by Ryan Engle, the author of Beast. Filmed on location, the Italian countryside effectively becomes a character itself in the film.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing for people to be happy together. We spend a lot of time online being unhappy together. Why wouldn’t we want to go into a physical space with others to laugh and feel close?” the team noted during production.

While romantic comedies have shifted toward streaming services in recent years, You, Me & Tuscany intentionally reclaims the theatrical experience. Regé-Jean Page and Bailey both emphasized that audiences in 2026 deserve to escape and have fun on the big screen. Glamorous and unapologetic, this production is spearheading the formal return of the theatrical romantic comedy.