Regina George, Rodrick Heffley become internet new trendy topic

Regina George from the comedy film Mean Girls and Rodrick Heffley from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series are totally from distinct planets.

In this regard, the internet is going crazy as everyone sails them and makes up stories that don’t exist, unrelated to two fictional characters.

It was purportedly initiated by a few tweaks on a social media platform, although the actual origin of this crossover is unknown.

In fact, fans of the distinct worlds are now utilising their imagination to further the plot in which Regina and Rodrick are romantic partners.

“Rodrina secretly dated, and then they broke up in their senior year.” An X user wrote a self-created storyline about the imaginary pair romanticising.

The user further assumed that after a few intervals, the Mean Girls star is “engaged, and Rodrick is divorced and yearning for his high school sweetheart.”

One more user remarked that the two characters are both opposite and similar at the same time, stating, “Even though they are complete opposites and she would probably bully him, he himself is far from innocent.”

It should be remembered that the 2004 drama follows Cady Heron, a new high school student, who is warned about a group of wealthy girls known as “Plastics,” led by Regina George and starring Rachel McAdams.

Devon Bostick plays Rodrick Heffley, the older teenage brother of Greg and Manny from Diary of a Wimpy Kid and a member of a metal band on the other side.

Despite the fact that the characters are from separate planets, the internet craze may allow them to collaborate on a new endeavour.

Read More: Ariana Grande opens up about close pal inspiring friendship

Earlier this month, The close friend of Ariana Grande has revealed the way they both inspire each other.

The pop star Ariana Grande highlights the strong endorsement she gained from Elizabeth Gillies over the years, calling her a continued source of encouragement in an interview with People Magazine.