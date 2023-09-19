Registration of 16 more life-saving drugs completed

ISLAMABAD: The health authorities completed the registration of 16 more life-saving drugs on an emergency basis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) board approved the registration of 16 more life-saving drugs on an emergency basis.

The registration process of new life-saving drugs is underway by the health authorities which also expedited efforts to implement the plan for bringing other medicines back to the pharmacies.

Sources told ARY News that an alternative drug of another medicine containing rare formula was being registered. The DRAP sources said that out-of-turn drug registration facility is being given to the companies.

The DRAP board approved the registration of Labetalol injection used to treat severe high blood pressure or hypertension. Moreover, another injection was registered to end the calcium deficiency.

The other registered drugs include Digoxin – the injection for the management of heart failure in children, cholestyramine powder – which treats high cholesterol, a medicine for bipolar disorder and drops for eye diseases.

The DRAP also approved the registration of a tablet and injection to treat epilepsy patients, Propofol – an intravenous anaesthetic used for procedural sedation during surgeries, an injection of heparin formula to prevent blood clots, an injection to treat neonatal rhesus disease and another injection to prevent complications in heart attack.

An injection to treat fatal diarrhoea, carbamazepine medicine for epilepsy patients, a penicillin injection to treat bacterial infection, another injection to prevent bone breakdown and a cream for skin infection.

Sources said that the pharmaceutical companies will start producing the drugs immediately after receiving the registration certifications. The health authorities decided to start out-of-turn registration of the medicines to overcome the shortage of life-saving drugs.

It was decided to introduce new brands in the pharmacies as alternatives to rare medicines.