KARACHI: Following his recent release after a Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict in the Baldia factory fire case, Rehman, alias “Bhola,” has been re-arrested, ARY News reported.

Police arrested Rehman from his residence in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi. According to sources, he was taken into custody in connection with an armed clash at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadurabad headquarters yesterday.

Additionally, Zeeshan, the MQM-P sector in-charge for the Society area, was also detained in connection with the same incident.

Police have also raided the residences of two other MQM-P activists, including Ubaid K-2. Sources stated that these arrests stem from an armed scuffle at the MQM-P Bahadurabad headquarters on Sunday night.

During the incident, rival factions of Mustafa Kamal and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui initially engaged in a heated verbal exchange before the situation escalated into physical violence.

The clash intensified as individuals threw chairs at one another, eventually resulting in gunfire, which left two activists injured.

Yesterday, the MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad was locked on Sunday after an armed clash between rival party factions left the premises in chaos, prompting the deployment of police and Rangers.

According to initial reports, workers belonging to the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mustafa Kamal factions exchanged gunfire and physically assaulted each other during a dispute inside the party headquarters.

The confrontation reportedly began while the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui group was holding a meeting on Independence Day celebrations. During the session, members of the Mustafa Kamal faction, led by Anees Qaimkhani, arrived at the headquarters to hold a separate meeting.

Sources said the situation escalated after the headquarters’ administration attempted to stop the second group from entering the building, leading to a violent confrontation between the rival factions.

Following the clash, party leaders and workers dispersed from the area, while the Bahadurabad headquarters was locked.

Police and Rangers were deployed around the headquarters to prevent any further unrest. Security personnel remained stationed at the site as authorities monitored the situation.