Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Web Desk

Rehman Malik shifted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital for treatment of post-Covid complications.

The former interior minister was hospitalized after tested positive for coronavirus and developed lungs complication involving respiratory system

Former president Asif Ali Zardari yesterday sent a bouquet to senior Pakistan People’s Party leader Rehman Malik who is being treated for post-Covid complications.

Zardari wished early recovery to the former interior minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has recorded a drop in daily COVID-19 cases as the country logged 5,327 fresh cases of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 55,202 samples were tested, out of which 5,327 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.65 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 11.53%.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,430,366 with the addition of 5,327 new cases.

