The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has launched the Rehmat Card, under which financial assistance will be provided to eligible individuals.

According to a post issued by Pakistan Muslim League (N), financial aid will be given to 50,000 families under the Rehmat Card programme.

Through the Rehmat Card, widows will receive Rs 100,000 and orphaned children will also be paid Rs 100,000 via JazzCash.

For registration, eligible individuals can download the CM Rehmat Card app or contact the helpline on 1077.

Eligibility for Rehmat Card Scheme

A widow must have her widowed status mentioned on her national identity card, belong to a low-income household, and must not be receiving any form of government financial assistance. She must not be a government employee or a pensioner to qualify for the Rehmat Card scheme.

For orphaned children, registration of a guardian along with the child’s B-Form is mandatory.

The applicant must be registered in the PSER survey, and the beneficiary’s mobile number must be registered against their national identity card.

It is worth noting that last month, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally approved the “Rehmat Card” scheme to provide financial protection to widows and orphans across the province.

While chairing a high-level meeting, she stated that this segment of society should no longer feel alone, as the government will fully support them.

Maryam Nawaz further said that helping underprivileged groups is a fundamental responsibility of the government, and the aim of this initiative is to strengthen them economically.