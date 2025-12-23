Reiner clan unveils the memorial ceremony preparation for the couple

A week after the tragedy, they shared their plan for a memorial ceremony for the deceased couple.

On December 22, Jake and Romy Reiner revealed that information about the service will be forthcoming statement to the Los Angeles Times and People.

In a statement to People, “Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received. They will share information about a memorial service honouring their parents at a later date”.

On December 14, Nick Reiner remained behind bars without bail after his arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has accused Nick Reiner of “fatally stabbing” his parents. The couple were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home in the afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s preliminary investigation found that the director and his producing partner’s wife died from “multiple sharp force injuries”. The manner of death was determined to be homicide. Nick Reiner is scheduled to be arraigned on January 7.

The younger siblings, Romy and Jake Reiner, previously spoke out about the “unimaginable pain” caused by their parents’ deaths in a December 17 statement to TMZ and People.

In their statement, they said, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” they said. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends”.

They further stated, “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” the statement continued. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave”.