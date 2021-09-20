Relevant data not being provided by Sindh govt for LG polls, ECP tells SHC

KARACHI: The counsel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has apprised the Sindh High Court (SHC) that the actions of the Sindh government were causing delays in organising the local government polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has conducted the hearing of the petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and others for the organising of LG elections in the province.

The ECP counsel told the court that the Sindh government’s actions were causing delays in LG polls. The lawyer added that the provincial government wanted to complete legislation for amendments in LG laws.

READ: SINDH GOVT NOT SERIOUS IN HOLDING LG POLLS: ECP

The election commission has also submitted the records of contacts with the Sindh government before the high court.

The counsel of the Sindh government sought time to submit the final reply to the court. The SHC judge accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing till October 12.

The ECP officials said that ECP had reserved its decision following the Sindh government’s request to give six-month time for completing the LG-related legislation.

The ECP law officer said that they are ready to hold LG elections, however, the institution was not being provided relevant data by the Sindh government.