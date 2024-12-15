Relief period for availing driving licences ends today

LAHORE: The relief period for obtaining motorcycle licences in Punjab ends today (Sunday), ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Traffic Police.

According to Additional IG Traffic, Mirza Farran Baig, starting tomorrow, December 16, strict action will be taken against those riding motorcycles without a licence.

Baig said they granted a 42-day relief period for motorcycle licences.

From tomorrow, the 42-day learning licence rule will be reinstated, as confirmed by the spokesperson.

Additional IG Traffic stated that no one will be allowed to drive without a valid licence, and enforcement will be stringent to ensure road safety.

In a separate development, Punjab traffic police issued over 841,000 driving licences in November 2024.

According to the performance report released by the Punjab traffic police spokesperson, for November, significant progress was made in licence issuance across the province.

The report stated that over 841,000 driving licences were issued in November across the province, including more than 243,000 citizens who obtained learner driving licences.

The Punjab traffic police spokesperson further said that 308,000 fresh driving licences were issued during the same period.

Approximately 284,000 licences were renewed, including both learner and regular categories.

Over 4,500 international driving licences were issued to citizens, while licensing centers in major cities remained operational 24/7, stated Additional IG Traffic, the report stated.